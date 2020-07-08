Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

COVID-19: notes on Trump 52-'platitudes matter'

By Arthur Dent - posted Wednesday, 18 November 2020

After predicting a landslide against Trump and getting a 10% increase in his vote as well as a reduction in the Demcrat majority in the House, the mainstream media has now officially given up on Trump voters.

Trump disputing the election and challenging it in the Courts (as announced in advance and expected) is being described as a fundamental assault on democracy.

In fact it is so outrageous for a candidate to dispute the results of an election and go to Court that his "baseless" claims must not even be reported.

Advertisement

This stuff should not be surprising from the people that reacted to Trump's original election by denouncing him as a Kremlin agent and demanding that the intelligence agencies summarily remove him in a coup d'etat.

That went on for literally years, but the same clowns seem to imagine soothing platitudes about "healing" are going to prevent large numbers of people who voted against the swamp remaining hostile to it.

Here's an explanation of the grave responsibility the media has taken on itself to protect the American people from Trump's "baseless claims".

Here's a good rendition of the way the adoring media has portrayed the new healer:

And with that, Donald Trump suddenly seemed like yesterday's news.

The appearance of Joe Biden as president-elect flanked by his vice-president Kamala Harris has immediately swept away the Trump years.

Not that Trump disappears or that his followers no longer matter - they do as much as ever - but the spell has been broken.

Donald Trump alone with his petulance and lies now looks small, like the Wizard of Oz - just a little man behind a big microphone.

Biden, dismissed by many - the man who had failed in two previous presidential campaigns - now looked and sounded presidential.

In Kamala Harris - the first female vice-president, African-American and the daughter of an Indian immigrant - Biden announces the next generation of the Democratic Party.

Moments matter and this was a moment: an historic moment.

Words matter, and these were words of healing and unity.

They are just platitudes but they are what a battered country needs to hear right now.

Stan Grant goes on to say that the platitudes the media thinks "a battered country needs to hear right now" are unlikely to work.

Advertisement

Another surprisingly perceptive article from the same ABC journalist is here:

Both are well worth reading in full.

So is the full text of the platitudes from Biden and Harris.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

This article was first published on C21st Left.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

4 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Arthur Dent (formerly Albert Langer) is a left-wing political activist and an occasional contributor to the C21st Left blog.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Arthur Dent

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 4 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy