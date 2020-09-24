Arts in education: prioritise, don't cut

Children are a natural fit in the arts classroom. Most quickly take a shine to opportunities to express themselves and use diverse learning styles, and art, music, and theatre classes are quick to come up when kids are asked about their favourite subjects.

While it's easy to posit that this fondness might stem from a reduction in academic rigor in arts curriculum, scientific studies have revealed that kids are improving a significant number of skills while studying art -- in fact, some of the benefits of art education can't be accessed as easily through traditional learning. Despite this knowledge, when the time for budget cuts comes around, arts programs are often the first to feel those tightening purse strings.

This is especially troubling when one considers some of the challenges which Australia's student averages have made evident, including a decline in both reading and mathematical literacy in Australian teens that's continued since the turn of the century. Both of these factors can be positively impacted by arts education, but these benefits are far less accessible to students who attend economically disadvantaged schools.

Based on this, it's clear that arts education isn't something to cut back on -- it's something to prioritise. The study of art doesn't just offer boosts to academic abilities, the benefits extend to matters of healthy socialization, personal development, and even physical precision.

Arts education benefitsh3

With these studies and statistics in mind, parents and educators alike may find it even more shocking that this valuable curriculum would be at the top of the list of cuts. Advocating for the important role arts education can play both in and out of the classroom is essential. Wondering how to get involved?

Becoming an arts education advocate