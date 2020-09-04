Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Stop the dad bashing

By Cindy McGarvie - posted Friday, 4 September 2020

Destroy the Patriarchy! Women DON'T need men! The amount of times I've heard these slogans by angry women, the fruit of today's misandrist climate, is concerning.

/ misandrist: a person who dislikes, despises, or is strongly prejudiced against men.

Women don't need men for what exactly? For healthy families? For healthy communities? For our police and defence forces? For science, medicine and innovation? For exploration, engineering, building, construction, mining and agriculture?

Advertisement

I can only gather that the women who came up with this decree must have had some pretty dysfunctional men in their lives, and perhaps are rather ignorant of men's contribution to civilization from the year dot.

One of the most significantly harmful setbacks a boy can have in life is to grow up without a father.

Ladies, please don't fall for the lie, we need to be on guard against falsehoods that harm our sons and our daughters – and this is one of them.

The importance of fathers, for a start, contributes to the wellbeing and flourishing of families and entire societies, and that's my focus here, the importance of fathers for boys.

Little boys naturally crave heroes and adventures, because deep down, that's what they long to be, a hero and an adventurer in whatever path they chose. But in order to forge forth, face the 'dragons' and conquer life, they need to be at their strongest and best, because life is tough.

One of the most significantly harmful setbacks a boy can have in life is to grow up without a father.

Advertisement

Daddy depravation is just one hallmark of our brave new world and our boys are suffering.

Dr. Meg Meeker, a paediatrician and leading authority on children's health has sounded the alarm, along with many others. She exposes the culture of 'dad bashing' portrayed in the entertainment industry where fathers are depicted as bumbling fools whose only worthwhile contribution to fatherhood is a biological sperm donation.

Dr. Meeker explains that a child's identity is shaped by interaction with parents, predominantly a father. She asserts that:

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

This article was first published on the Youth for Christ Lost Boys Blog.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

7 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Cindy McGarvie is National Director of Youth for Christ Australia. After serving in the Australian Army, she and her husband went on to serve as missionaries with Wycliffe Bible Translators in East Africa for twelve years where they raised their five children. Her latest book Lost Boys: Bring Them Home was published in February 2020.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Cindy McGarvie
Article Tools
Comment 7 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy