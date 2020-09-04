Stop the dad bashing

Destroy the Patriarchy! Women DON'T need men! The amount of times I've heard these slogans by angry women, the fruit of today's misandrist climate, is concerning.

/ misandrist: a person who dislikes, despises, or is strongly prejudiced against men.

Women don't need men for what exactly? For healthy families? For healthy communities? For our police and defence forces? For science, medicine and innovation? For exploration, engineering, building, construction, mining and agriculture?

I can only gather that the women who came up with this decree must have had some pretty dysfunctional men in their lives, and perhaps are rather ignorant of men's contribution to civilization from the year dot.

One of the most significantly harmful setbacks a boy can have in life is to grow up without a father.

Ladies, please don't fall for the lie, we need to be on guard against falsehoods that harm our sons and our daughters – and this is one of them.

The importance of fathers, for a start, contributes to the wellbeing and flourishing of families and entire societies, and that's my focus here, the importance of fathers for boys.

Little boys naturally crave heroes and adventures, because deep down, that's what they long to be, a hero and an adventurer in whatever path they chose. But in order to forge forth, face the 'dragons' and conquer life, they need to be at their strongest and best, because life is tough.

Daddy depravation is just one hallmark of our brave new world and our boys are suffering.

Dr. Meg Meeker, a paediatrician and leading authority on children's health has sounded the alarm, along with many others. She exposes the culture of 'dad bashing' portrayed in the entertainment industry where fathers are depicted as bumbling fools whose only worthwhile contribution to fatherhood is a biological sperm donation.

Dr. Meeker explains that a child's identity is shaped by interaction with parents, predominantly a father. She asserts that: