Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Total lockdown and Henrik Ibsen

By Arthur Dent - posted Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Today's announcement of additional postcodes returning to stage 3 restrictions and a total lockdown for 3,000 people in public housing could be encouraging:

Statement From The Premier

It implies that governments are following public health advice to ensure the hospitals do not get overwhelmed.

Advertisement

There is still no recognition that the need for this retreat indicates that the current level of opening up is already unsustainable. But perhaps it indicates that if and when that does become clear, the resulting shutdown will be clearly aimed at Eradication.

Even with successful Eradication (at least a month with no new cases) it can be expected that occasional sporadic outbreaks would occur (both from quarantine failures and the very long tail of asymptomatic or pre-clinical carriers). The point is that sporadic outbreaks can be contained by the sort of local measures successfully undertaken relatively easily in regional Northern Tasmania and now being taken with greater difficulty in suburban Melbourne. The resources available for testing, contact tracing and isolation can contain an outbreak that really is just local, sporadic and occasional.

But with any level of underlying "community transmission" there is simply no way to avoid the statistical certainty that some of the regular inevitable clusters resulting from that will become outbreaks, some of which will again become epidemics.

According to the current testing results we now have an unacceptable level of community transmission from untraced sources whose contacts are unknown and cannot be isolated. That level is higher than when Australia abruptly went into stage 3 physical distancing. We are now restoring the same level of "stay at home" orders in 12 postcodes that we had more widely in March, plus a total lockdown for 3,000 people (enforced by 500 police, 1 for every two or three households!).

It may well be feasible to contain the current epidemic wave without the wider response that was needed in March, because:

  • We are able to do far more testing now and can be more confident that the level of community transmission is not already dramatically higher than we are aware of.
  • The surge capacity of the hopsitals has been greatly increased.
  • We know that if containment fails we can revert to stage 3 restrictions and expect them to work rapidly enough to avoid the increased surge capacity being overwhelmed.
Advertisement

Obviously it is better to impose these restrictions locally than nationally if that can work, just as it is better to isolate large numbers of "contacts" than to shutdown the whole society.

But the main reason for confidence that these local shutdowns could work is the genomic evidence that they originate from a single common cause. The virus strains of many current cases were not known in Victoria prior to the shutdown and so can reasonably be assumed to have arisen from failures of quarantine of incoming travellers rather than from underlying
"community transmission".

If that was not the case, it would be illogical to attempt just shutting down local areas, except as a way of preparing for a wider shutdown. The underlying community transmission could not reasonably be assumed to be sufficiently localised for that to work.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

This article was first published on C21st Left..

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

6 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Arthur Dent (formerly Albert Langer) is a left-wing political activist and an occasional contributor to the C21st Left blog.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Arthur Dent

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 6 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy