Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Neither heart nor brains

By David Leyonhjelm - posted Friday, 24 January 2020

There is an old saying that unless you are a socialist at 20 you have no heart, but if you’re still a socialist at 40 you have no brains. By that standard I have both a heart and a brain.

But the socialism that I believed in at 20 is substantially different from the socialism of today’s 20 year olds. Socialists now are not only incredibly selfish but also profoundly anti working class, which is remarkable considering socialism is primarily about sharing wealth for the benefit of the working class.

The fathers of socialism, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, defined it as a transitional phase between capitalism and communism in which there is social ownership of the means of production, distribution and exchange, the apparatus of the state is yet to wither away, but society is moving towards the concept of ‘from each according to his ability, to each according to his need’.

Advertisement

It appealed to me because I thought it meant nobody would be poor, those who could contribute more would do so, and society would blossom because everyone was equal. As an impoverished student from a poor family, I didn’t yet realise that people like to keep what’s theirs, that equality of opportunity is important, not equality of outcome, and that dictatorship is the only way to implement socialism.

I was also attracted by the idea of freedom from oppression. Socialism was always anti-sexist but it also seemed unwilling to tell people how to live. Whatever the working class wanted was OK, or so I thought.  

Marx and Engels would scarcely recognise what is called socialism now. On economics it barely goes beyond chants of ‘tax the rich’. Privatisation of government enterprises is opposed, of course, but there is little appetite for nationalisation apart from utilities. And overt anti-capitalism is only found on environmental issues, when it is all about saving the planet rather than benefiting the working class. 

This is most evident from the almost religious fixation on climate change, with its calls to close down industries starting with coal. That this would force hundreds of thousands of working-class Australians into unemployment never bothers the socialists. Still less are they concerned about the grinding poverty of the working class in countries like India.

Then there is their trenchant opposition to working class pursuits such as smoking, drinking, gambling and greyhound racing, plus their fervent dislike of gun ownership, which both Marx and Lenin strongly supported.

But it is the politics of identity that makes modern socialism so unrecognisable from the socialism of old. Instead of the ruling class (the bourgeoisie) oppressing the working class (the proletariat), today’s socialists tell us the oppressors are males who enjoy male patriarchy, white people with white privilege, homophobes and transphobes, plus of course racists and Nazis. It’s become a contest to claim the status of most victimised.

Advertisement

Perhaps most bizarre of all, modern socialists also embrace Islam, equating Islamophobia with racism notwithstanding the overt homophobia and sexism found in every single Islamic country, and simultaneously promote anti-Semitism in spite of its links to Nazism.

Those who oppose these oppression narratives are accused of hate speech and publicly hounded in an effort to silence them. To disagree risks being labelled a fascist, which is quite ironic given that their shock troops, Antifa, assault their opponents in a manner highly reminiscent of Mussolini’s fascist blackshirts and even wear the same coloured clothing.

Meanwhile, working class straight white males have no way to escape their guilt other than through permanent penance.

You obviously don’t need a brain to be a socialist these days, but a heart is pretty irrelevant too.

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All

This article was first published in Penthouse.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

23 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Leyonhjelm is a former Senator for the Liberal Democrats.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Leyonhjelm

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of David Leyonhjelm
Article Tools
Comment 23 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy