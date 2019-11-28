Public transport: cheap or expensive?

As the year 2020 gets underway, there will be the usual changes to various government fees, charges and taxes. It’s nearly always up and public transport is no exception. This nearly always leads to gripes that “public transport is too expensive” and that to “solve congestion” we need more people to use public transport, so it should be cheaper. Whether it’s expensive or cheap depends on who’s paying. The numbers on this are interesting.

From January 7 in Queensland, public transport fares will rise by the CPI – around 2%. A typical two zone trip will now cost $4.03 – which is actually cheaper than in 2014 when the same trip would have cost $5.96. A one zone trip will be $3.31 and a four zone (the furthest) will cost $8.11 each way. Then there are various discounts for seniors, students and people with various special needs. (And then of course there is substantial fare evasion which, given fines are rarely enforced, means “free” travel for the naughty ones).

None of this will mean much to 85% of you because only 15% of us use public transport regularly. But almost 100% of us believe that more – and cheaper – public transport is a key to solving congestion. Which we hope will mean we can all get around more conveniently in our cars.

Few people however appreciate the extent to which every single public transport trip is subsidised by the taxpayer. According to Translink’s own reports: “the average fare trip paid by customers was $1.88 and the average Queensland Government (ie Queensland taxpayer) subsidy was $7.12.” Their report notes that revenue from fares makes up only 21% of funding.

So for every time the average fare paying passenger swipes a nearly $2 fare off their Go Card, the taxpayer silently tips in over $7. Each way. Per person. Per day.

“The… subsidy was based on network funding from the Queensland Government (ie taxpayer) of $342.86 million less fare revenue of $90.57 million for the quarter” the report says. Which means (roughly) an annual taxpayer subsidy of around $1.009 billion.