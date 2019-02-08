Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The EIA is grossly overestimating US shale

By Nicholas Cunningham - posted Wednesday, 20 November 2019

The prevailing wisdom that sees explosive and long-term potential for US shale may rest on some faulty and overly-optimistic assumptions, according to a new report.

Forecasts from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), along with those from its Paris-based counterpart, the International Energy

Agency (IEA), is often cited as the gold standard for energy outlooks. Businesses and governments often refer to these forecasts for long-term investments and policy planning.

Advertisement

In that context, it is important to know if the figures are accurate, to the extent that anyone can accurately forecast precise figures decades into the future.

A new report from the Post Carbon Institute asserts that the EIA's reference case for production forecasts through 2050 "are extremely optimistic for the most part, and therefore highly unlikely to be realized."

The US has more than doubled oil production over the past decade, and at roughly 12.5 million barrels per day (mb/d), the US is the largest producer in the world. That is largely the result of a massive scaling-up of output in places like the Bakken, the Permian and the Eagle Ford. Conventional wisdom suggests the output will steadily rise for years to come.

It is worth reiterating that after an initial burst of production, shale wells decline rapidly, often 75 to 90 percent within just a few years. Growing output requires constant drilling. Also, the quality of shale reserves vary widely, with the "sweet spots" typically comprising only 20 percent or less of an overall shale play, J. David Hughes writes in the Post Carbon Institute report.

After oil prices collapsed in 2014, shale companies rushed to take advantage of the sweet spots. That allowed the industry to focus on the most profitable wells first, cut costs and scale up production. But it also pushed off a problem for another day. "Sweet spots will inevitably become saturated with wells, and drilling outside of sweet spots will require higher rates of drilling and capital investment to maintain production, along with higher commodity prices to justify them," Hughes says in his PCI report.

In addition, this form of "high-grading" does allow for rapid extraction, but it doesn't necessarily mean that more oil is ultimately going to be recovered when all is said and done.

Advertisement

The same might be true for all of the highly-touted productivity gains, Hughes says. The industry has boosted productivity by drilling longer laterals, intensifying the use of water and frac sand, as well as increasing the number of fracking stages. These productivity improvements are "undeniable," Hughes writes.

However, the "limits of technology and exploiting sweet spots are becoming evident...as in some plays new wells are exhibiting lower productivities," Hughes says. "More aggressive technology, coupled with longer horizontal laterals, allows each well to drain more reservoir area, but reduces the number of drilling locations and therefore does not necessarily increase the total recovery from a play—it just allows the resource to be recovered more quickly."

Already, some shale plays have seen production plateau while others are in decline.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

This article was first published on OilPrice.com

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

4 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Nicholas writes for OilPrice.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Nicholas Cunningham

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 4 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy