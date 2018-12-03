Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

On the rational dimension of Christian faith

By George Virsik - posted Friday, 15 November 2019

The faith of a Christian - but this applies more or less to other religions as well - has three dimensions:

Rational - concerning, assumptions about ultimate Reality, to be believed on the basis of scriptural (or historical) narratives and philosophical (metaphysical) considerations; compare with axioms in eg mathematics that are assumed (in order to study their consequences), not proved;

Moral- concerning recommended or prescribed ways to live and act (or not to act, ie prohibitions);

Advertisement

Aesthetic- concerning rituals, liturgical forms, artistic expression or other works of art inspired by faith.

In the first dimension one strives for truth”, in the second for goodness”, in the third for beauty”. (Compare with the Socratic trinity” or Platonic triad”, the true, the good and the beautiful). Personal religious experience (eg in the sense of William James), including mystical, is a state of mind related to all three dimensions but somehow beyond them.

Here I shall be concerned only with the first dimension, ie what - or more precisely HOW - a contemporary educated Christian believes.

The famous Zen saying:

before you study Zen, mountains are mountains and rivers are rivers; while you are studying Zen, mountains are no longer mountains and rivers are no longer rivers; but once you have had enlightenment, mountains are once again mountains and rivers again rivers

can be given a Christian meaning as:

Advertisement

before you study philosophy (of science and of religion), the concepts and propositions of your Christian beliefs have absolute validity; while you are studying philosophy (of science and of religion), you become critical about these concepts and propositions, they loose their validity for you; but once you have had enlightenment through philosophy (and Grace, a Christian would add), they regain their validity at a higher, more sophisticated level.

Of course, in this claim the crucial point - one might say the bone of contention - is the meaning of higher, more sophisticated level”. This meaning has a strong subjective factor, depending on the cultural determinants, personal education and philosophical sophistication of the believer (or unbeliever).

Some of these concepts and propositions might survive” only as symbols, metaphors, models etc, of (transcendent) Reality expressed in a form comprehensible (to humans) at times and places when and where they were written (revealed). Others have a significance of their own and are accepted by the philosophically sophisticated believer simply on their face value.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

5 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

George Virsik is a retired mathematician from Monash University living in Germany since 2000. He can be contacted at gvirsik@t-online.de.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by George Virsik

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 5 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy