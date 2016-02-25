Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Don't mention the K word

By Sasha Uzunov - posted Thursday, 17 October 2019

In 2005, it was third time lucky – if you can call it that – after two failed attempts on my part to get into Iraq and eyeball the war.

In 2003 Canadian journalist Scott Taylor and I had tried foolishly to sneak across the Turkish-Iraqi border from the South-eastern Turkish town of Silopi, which had a large local Kurdish population. Silopi is also close to the Syrian frontier.

This part of Turkey formed part of the stage of a decades-long Kurdish separatist insurgency, eventually brought to an end.

Advertisement

We hired two pushbikes from some local Kurds. Our plan was to pose as local peasants riding back to our village or if caught play dumb lost tourist. We managed to cycle past the Turkish border checkpoint, which largely ignored us.

Dismounted we began our trek for the border. Darkness began to fall. Taylor, an experienced war reporter with decades of covering global conflicts, noticed a land mine sign. So the only option was to turn back and sneak past the Turkish border post again.

But this time luck was not on our side. Taylor's bike chain fell off and began making a rattling noise, which alerted the Turkish border guards. We were quickly apprehended and taken into the guardhouse and confronted by the Turkish commander, who looked baffled to see us.

We began the dumb lost tourist routine. The Commander was having none of it. He couldn't speak English and we couldn't speak Turkish. So he picked up the phone and called his girlfriend, a university student who spoke excellent English.

He handed the phone receiver to Taylor and Taylor explained our situation. The Commander grabbed the phone off Taylor and spoke Turkish. He hung up the phone. There was a pause. Horrible thoughts of the film Midnight Express then began to run through my mind. Would I be locked up in a notorious Turkish prison?

The Commander pulled out a map showing us where we were. Again we played dumb. Then he gestured with his hand, making a slitting his throat motion and pointing to us. We didn't need an interpreter to understand that if we were caught again we would face dire consequences. Surprisingly we were let go. But our bicycles confiscated we had to walk 5 to 10 kilometres back to the town of Silopi.

Advertisement

I can only speculate that the reason for being let go was the Turkish Commander might have suspected – wrongly – we were Western Intelligence operatives and he didn't want to draw too much attention to his chain of command.

In 2004, Scott Taylor contacted me and asked if I wanted to accompany him into Iraq. Lacking the funds I was forced to decline. Months later, I had received word that Taylor had been kidnapped by Islamist terrorists in the town of Tal Afar, Northern Iraq and held hostage for five days before being released. It was touch and go for Taylor. His Canadian government had abandoned him. Fortunately, a female Turkish journalist, Zeynab Tugrul, who was kidnapped with Taylor, was released and she raised the alarm back in Turkey. Eventually Taylor was released and later became the subject of a television documentary.

If I had the money at the time, I too would have been kidnapped and suffered the same fate as Taylor and Tugrul.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

9 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Sasha Uzunov graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia, in 1991. He enlisted in the Australian Regular Army as a soldier in 1995 and was allocated to infantry. He served two peacekeeping tours in East Timor (1999 and 2001). In 2002 he returned to civilian life as a photo journalist and film maker and has worked in The Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan. His documentary film Timor Tour of Duty made its international debut in New York in October 2009. He blogs at Team Uzunov.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Sasha Uzunov

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 9 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy