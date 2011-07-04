Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Would you like a large serve of lies with that?

By Mark O'Connor - posted Friday, 6 September 2019

It began with a recent approach by a grade 11 high school student whose essay inquiry has reawakened memories of draconian measures invoked for so-called tort reform in 2002 and 2003 in Queensland.

The student was working on an assignment in Legal Studies and her topic referred to a comment I'd made to the press some 16 years ago regarding what I then saw as "ill-conceived and draconian" measures to restrict the rights of plaintiffs in Queensland as a result of the reforms underway.

Despite drastic changes made the demands are still there as insurers push even harder today to chip away further at Queenslanders' compensation law rights.

Advertisement

The student's inquiry reawakened the bleak days of 2002/03 and the concerted attack by the public liability insurers, medical insurers and the medical profession back at that time, and how so much misinformation from the insurance industry was used to eventually cause a buckling of the will by government. It led to a significant reduction of entitlements to injured Queenslanders and, for that matter, all Australians.

Back then, the insurance industry fear mongered, arguing there was a growing Americanisation of the personal injury compensation legal system in this country and reference was often made to an infamous American case where a woman allegedly received millions of dollars of damages after spilling coffee she purchased from a McDonald's restaurant on her lap. It was argued that this sort of craziness could not be let loose in Australia.

The case was Liebeck v McDonald's Restaurants and, at the risk of letting the truth get in the way of a good story, I believe it's worthwhile to reflect on that case as a warning to the public, that it should not allow the misleading scuttlebutt of insurance companies to be used to erode the hard-won rights of Australians.

Mrs Liebeck was a 79-year-old grandmother. She was a passenger in a car. She purchased a cup of coffee at a McDonald's drive-thru in Albuquerque, USA. While the car was stationary, she took the lid off the coffee cup to add sugar and cream. She spilt coffee on her lap and suffered burns.

It was the policy of McDonald's to superheat its coffee to 85°C. If spilt, it would cause third-degree burns in 3 to 7 seconds.

Mrs Liebeck's case was not isolated. McDonald's had received more than 700 previous reports of injury from its coffee, including third-degree burns, and had paid settlements in some cases.

Advertisement

At the time of the spill, Mrs Liebeck was wearing track pants, which absorbed the coffee and kept it against her skin. She suffered third-degree burns and required skin grafts on inner thighs and elsewhere.

Mrs Liebeck offered to settle her case for $20,000 to cover her medical expenses and lost income. McDonald's never offered more than $800. The case went to trial.

The most damaging testimony at the trial against McDonald's came from its own quality assurance manager, who testified that McDonald's required the restaurants to keep their coffee pot temperature at 85°C. He admitted that a burn risk existed for any drink served at over 60°C and that the coffee poured into the cups was not fit for human consumption since it was above that temperature. Burns to the mouth and throat would occur if the consumer would drink the coffee at that temperature. He also admitted that McDonald's had no plans to reduce the temperature of its coffee.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Mark O'Connor

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Mark O'Connor
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy