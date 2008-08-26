Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

What is sex therapy in the NDIS context?

By David Heckendorf - posted Tuesday, 20 August 2019

People with profound disabilities have been considered asexual, and protected by criminal laws as being highly vulnerable, for well over a century. When taken with Australia's general prudishness and the stigma associated with the commercial sex industry, it is little wonder that lawâ€‘makers and senior public officials classify our sexual needs as private and beyond the scope of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

A July 2019 Administrative Appeal Tribunal (AAT) review has challenged both these assumptions. It found that the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) is to consider whether sex therapy is reasonable and necessary for those NDIS participants who have no other way of achieving physical sexual release.

In WRMF and National Disability Insurance Agency [2019] AATA 1771, the applicant was single, in her forties, and unable to masturbate due to her profound multiple sclerosis. It was accepted that physical sexual simulation reduces her pain and spasms and improves mental health, mood and overall wellbeing.

Advertisement

Coining the term 'sex therapy' to distinguish it from the service provided by sex workers, the Deputy President of the AAT, Mr B W Rayment OAM QC (the QC) gave a few cues on how the two terms differ.

'The applicant does not seek the services of a sex worker. Rather she seeks the services of a specially trained sex therapist, a term which I have used to draw attention to an important difference.'

A conservative interpretation of the term 'sex therapy' might entail the establishment of a speciality from within the fields of psychology, sexology, social work, counselling or even occupational therapy, or some combination of these classical therapies. The objectives of such a speciality would be to assist a client to develop new skills to improve independence and/or to live a happier life as asexual.

Had the QC intended for the applicant to receive counselling and/or occupational therapy, he could have said as much. Instead, he coined the term 'sex therapy' to mean sexual physical touching and felt it was necessary to distinguish this from sex work.

Classical therapists' professional and ethical codes would need to be redrafted to permit the sexual touching of their clients. It is also unlikely that these classical therapists' licencing bodies would agree to the creation of such a speciality, as it would negatively alter the status of their professions. For instance, dictionaries and some criminal laws have inclusive definitions of 'sex work', and these would apply to, regulate and stigmatise all of the licencing bodies' members.

The extended coined term, 'a specially trained sex therapist', involves two key elements: a need for the service to be therapeutic; and the need for the therapists to be appropriately trained.

Advertisement

Therapeutic benefit

The QC coined the term 'sex therapy' rather than referring to a definition in the relevant legislation or a finding in a common law case. In the absence of case law or a statutory definition of 'therapy', it is good practice to adopt a dictionary's definition. Topick an online dictionary at random, the Cambridge Dictionary defines 'therapy' as:

'a treatment that helps someone feel better, grow stronger, etc., especially after an illness.'

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Article edited by Margaret-Ann Williams.
If you'd like to be a volunteer editor too, click here.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Heckendorf has profound Cerebral Palsy, which affects his physical ability to care for himself. Notwithstanding these limitations he holds a Masters of Laws Degree from the Australian National University and has in excess of a decade employment experience within the Australian and ACT Public Service. The opinions he expresses are his own.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Heckendorf

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy