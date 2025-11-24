The economic benefits of prescribed burning across Australia

Prescribed burning provides substantial and documented economic benefits across Australia by reducing the severity, extent and cost of bushfires. Severe bushfires impose enormous economic costs that far exceed the cost of prescribed burning and current national spending patterns remain heavily skewed toward postâ€‘disaster response. With the Productivity Commission identifying that "97% of disaster expenditure in Australia occurs after events, with only 3% invested in mitigation," this review argues that this imbalance drives escalating suppression costs, repeat disasters, rising insurance premiums and budget volatility. The review integrates evidence from the USA, demonstrating parallel economic, ecological and social benefits of proactive fuel management.

Economic benefits of prescribed burning

Prescribed burning reduces suppression expenditure, protects infrastructure, supports agriculture and forestry, reduces health impacts, better protects water catchments and stabilises carbon budgets. The 2019–20 Australian bushfires illustrate the scale of avoidable losses, with estimates ranging from $20 billion to AccuWeather's $110 billion assessment. Repeat bushfire disasters highlight the consequences of underâ€‘investment in mitigation.

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Avoided wildfire costs in Australia and the USA

I have produced a review which review synthesises findings from Hjerpe et al. (2024, 2026) and finds that forestâ€‘restoration and fuelâ€‘reduction treatments deliver avoided cost benefits in the US. Avoided wildfire costs dominate the economic return, particularly in the built environment, ecosystem services and suppressionâ€‘cost reductions.

Direct avoided costs include reduced smokeâ€‘related health impacts, lower structural and infrastructure losses, reduced carbon emissions, protection of timber assets, species and habitat conservation, and reduced rehabilitation costs. Indirect avoided costs include reduced postâ€‘fire flood damages to homes, infrastructure and water systems, and reduced fatalities and injuries from postâ€‘fire floods and mudslides. The listing in Hjerpe et al. (2026) is very similar for Australia in terms of avoided bushfire/ wildfire cost benefits.

Enhanced ecosystem services

Hjerpe et al. (2026) identify seven enhanced ecosystem services generated by thinning and prescribed fire, including increased water yield, improved recreation values, higher nonâ€‘use values, increased property values, greater access to nonâ€‘timber forest products and improved forest resistance to drought and beetle infestation.

Budget savings

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Prescribed burning reduces longâ€‘term suppression costs, protects timber assets and supports rural economies. The review stresses that governments are missing opportunities for coordinated, crossâ€‘tenure mitigation programs that would deliver economies of scale.

Florec and Pannell (2016) and the Menzies Research Centre (2020) provide strong evidence that mitigation delivers large fiscal returns. The latter estimates that "$5.3 billion invested in mitigation between 2020 and 2050 could deliver… $12.2 billion in government budget savings," potentially cutting disaster response expenditure by more than half.

Current annual Commonwealth mitigation funding of $200 million is extremely low and incapable of addressing systemic mitigation inadequacies. A complete overhaul of disaster funding is required, shifting from recoveryâ€‘dominant expenditure to proactive mitigation that reduces future suppression, recovery and bureaucratic costs. The review emphasises that large megafire related budget impacts will continue indefinitely unless governments dramatically increase mitigation investment.